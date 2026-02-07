Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

OMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,269,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 60.8% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 78,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

