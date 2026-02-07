Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

In related news, Director David Krall purchased 47,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $499,044.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,812.50. This trade represents a 27.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $248,122.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 149,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.70. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 200.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 322,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 215,335 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

