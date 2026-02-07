Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOC. Argus lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DOC opened at $16.86 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.