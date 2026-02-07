Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $251.06 and traded as high as $255.04. Heico shares last traded at $251.0810, with a volume of 193,188 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEI.A shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. CJS Securities raised Heico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Heico Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.06. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 15.39%.

About Heico

Heico Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.

Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

