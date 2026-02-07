Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.5294.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, iA Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $223.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $226.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day moving average is $196.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

