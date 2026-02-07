Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 217.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,451,223,000 after purchasing an additional 182,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,429,590,000 after purchasing an additional 109,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,488,000 after purchasing an additional 201,159 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $712.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. The trade was a 81.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,616 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,575. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $488.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $609.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.