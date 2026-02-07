ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $30,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,815,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,539 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,894,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ITT by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 590,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,667,000 after buying an additional 114,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.78.

Shares of ITT opened at $207.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $207.86.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. ITT’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

