Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.6667.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

JAZZ stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $182.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $607,118.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,423.22. The trade was a 14.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $968,377.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,604.72. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 123,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

