Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,313,000 after acquiring an additional 835,146 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $240.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.54 and its 200-day moving average is $193.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $240.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

