Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.8929.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.
Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.
Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.
