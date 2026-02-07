Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.8929.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after buying an additional 260,928 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,463,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,935,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,784,000 after buying an additional 188,261 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,649,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

