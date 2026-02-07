Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.8125.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

