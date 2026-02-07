Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $13.10. Klöckner & Co SE shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2,036 shares traded.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Up 1.5%

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE is a Germany-based international distributor of steel and metal products, offering comprehensive sourcing, supply and value-added services to industrial customers. With a network of service centers and warehouses across Europe and North America, the company specializes in logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory management and reduce delivery times for manufacturers in the automotive, construction, energy, and engineering sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of carbon steel, stainless steel, and nonferrous metal materials, including sheet, plate, pipe and tube, rebar, and structural sections.

