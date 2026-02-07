Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.17 per share, with a total value of $84,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,040. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $155,363.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,187.75. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,681,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,922,000 after buying an additional 1,361,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,903,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lincoln National by 21.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,952,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,505 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.