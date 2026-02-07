Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Position Lifted by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 482.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.50.

LMT opened at $623.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.09. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $646.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

