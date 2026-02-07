Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,771.12. This trade represents a 62.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 41.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 101.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

