Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.1250.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $127.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $55.52 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Mccarten purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,708 shares in the company, valued at $659,080.64. This represents a 57.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.44 per share, with a total value of $3,984,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,130,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,943,329.60. This represents a 2.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 96,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,820,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,051,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.