MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.5714.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Williams Trading set a $25.00 price target on MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on MaxLinear in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.

MaxLinear Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.74. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $136.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company’s product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear’s semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

