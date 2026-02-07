Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nano Dimension in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Stock Up 9.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NNDM opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Nano Dimension has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 249.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is a provider of advanced additive manufacturing solutions tailored for the electronics industry. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, the company develops integrated hardware, software and material platforms designed to accelerate the design and production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and conformal electronic devices. Its flagship DragonFly printers use patented inkjet-based 3D printing technology to produce multi-layer PCB prototypes in a single build process, reducing lead times and enabling rapid design iterations.

In addition to its 3D printing systems, Nano Dimension offers a suite of proprietary conductive and dielectric inks, as well as workflow software that connects designers, engineers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.