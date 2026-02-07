NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

NTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Perretta sold 10,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $280,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,656.66. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Munshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $54,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,296.42. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 207,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 64.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

