Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $5.50. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 151,416 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.43 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, known for the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company’s core business includes passenger cars, crossovers, trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as luxury models sold under its Infiniti brand. Nissan is also a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, having introduced its flagship EV model, the Leaf, which has become one of the world’s best-selling electric cars.

In addition to conventional internal combustion engines, Nissan has invested heavily in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance systems and connected-car technologies.

