Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCSL. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is a closed-end, externally managed specialty finance company structured as a business development company (BDC). Launched in 2014, Oaktree Specialty Lending provides customized debt solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on senior secured loans, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments. The company’s investment strategy centers on floating-rate instruments designed to offer downside protection and income potential in varying interest rate environments.

The firm’s portfolio spans a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, technology, energy, business services and consumer products.

