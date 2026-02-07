Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.90. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 511.90% and a negative return on equity of 94.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald Notman sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $51,538.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,429.08. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

