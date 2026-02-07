Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLPX. Zacks Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $1.75 target price on Olaplex in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.26. Olaplex has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.77 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Olaplex by 95.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

