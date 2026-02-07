Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm had revenue of $313.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $304,689.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,532.60. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 42.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above Street estimates (FY EPS 1.65–1.85 vs. consensus ~1.53; Q1 EPS 0.26–0.36 vs. ~0.22) and set revenue target roughly $1.215B–$1.255B, signaling confidence in recovery and product-led growth. BusinessWire: FY & Q4 results

Company raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above Street estimates (FY EPS 1.65–1.85 vs. consensus ~1.53; Q1 EPS 0.26–0.36 vs. ~0.22) and set revenue target roughly $1.215B–$1.255B, signaling confidence in recovery and product-led growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Bank of America raised Omnicell to Buy, citing a new product cycle (Titan XT, OmniSphere) that could drive revenue revisions and multi‑year growth upside. Investing.com: BofA upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Bank of America raised Omnicell to Buy, citing a new product cycle (Titan XT, OmniSphere) that could drive revenue revisions and multi‑year growth upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized strong demand for new platforms (Titan XT, OmniSphere) on the earnings call and provided a slide deck; revenue was roughly in line with expectations (+2.3% YoY). Seeking Alpha: Earnings call transcript

Management emphasized strong demand for new platforms (Titan XT, OmniSphere) on the earnings call and provided a slide deck; revenue was roughly in line with expectations (+2.3% YoY). Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates ($0.40 vs. $0.47 consensus) and declined from $0.60 a year ago, highlighting near‑term margin pressures; investors punished the print despite revenue guidance upside. Zacks: EPS miss

Q4 EPS missed estimates ($0.40 vs. $0.47 consensus) and declined from $0.60 a year ago, highlighting near‑term margin pressures; investors punished the print despite revenue guidance upside. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side caution remains: BTIG reiterated a Hold, pointing to near‑term profitability headwinds and a premium valuation that could limit upside until margins improve. TipRanks: BTIG Hold

Some sell‑side caution remains: BTIG reiterated a Hold, pointing to near‑term profitability headwinds and a premium valuation that could limit upside until margins improve. Negative Sentiment: High intraday volume and headlines noting a share plunge reflect short‑term selling pressure as traders react to the EPS miss and margin commentary despite guidance. Yahoo Finance: Why shares plunging

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

