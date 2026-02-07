Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

OBT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orange County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OBT opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.43. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Dineen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $28,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,645.34. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orange County Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: OBT) is the bank holding company for Orange County Trust Bank, a community banking franchise headquartered in Goshen, New York. The company provides a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and local organizations across Orange County and the surrounding Hudson Valley region.

Orange County Bancorp offers depository products that include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit. On the lending side, the company extends commercial real estate and business loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer installment loans and home equity financing.

