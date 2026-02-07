Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.0556.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of OVV opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Ovintiv by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 47.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.