PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s payout ratio is 10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $921,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PayPal by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $97,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Read More.

Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Read More.

Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Read More.

Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More.

Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep “buy”/“outperform” calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Read More.

Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep “buy”/“outperform” calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Read More.

Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Read More.

CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy analyst price-target cuts, downgrades and visible insider selling amplified the selloff and investor caution this week. Read More.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.