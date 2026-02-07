Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.40 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $27,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 100.7% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.71.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.8%

PPG opened at $126.63 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,709,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,875. This trade represents a 51.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,078. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

