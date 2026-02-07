QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $180.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as low as $132.73 and last traded at $136.30. 30,172,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 10,708,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This trade represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,875. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Qualcomm Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Neutral Sentiment: Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Consensus Rating of Hold

Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels

Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Memory Shortage Report

Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Analyst Forecast Cuts

Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk remains high — The combination of supply uncertainty, heavy post‑earnings selling, and mixed analyst views means QCOM can swing sharply; expect elevated intraday moves and headline sensitivity until memory supply trends or handset orders normalize. CNBC Coverage of Selloff

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

