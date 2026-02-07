QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 8.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2026

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Free Report) shares fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $180.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as low as $132.73 and last traded at $136.30. 30,172,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 10,708,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This trade represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,875. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Qualcomm Surpasses Q1 Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Analyst Price Target Changes
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Consensus Rating of Hold
  • Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels
  • Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Memory Shortage Report
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Analyst Forecast Cuts
  • Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk remains high — The combination of supply uncertainty, heavy post‑earnings selling, and mixed analyst views means QCOM can swing sharply; expect elevated intraday moves and headline sensitivity until memory supply trends or handset orders normalize. CNBC Coverage of Selloff

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

