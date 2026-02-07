Raymond James Financial Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $35.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James Financial from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Super Micro Computer Tumbles on AI Boom Backlash

Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher‑margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long‑term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. MarketBeat SMCI Coverage

AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher‑margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long‑term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. Neutral Sentiment: Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long‑term value/AI play while others urge caution. Why SMCI is a Top Value Stock

Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long‑term value/AI play while others urge caution. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Shares Gap Up After Earnings

Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Seeking Alpha Margin Analysis

Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions and some bearish takes — Several firms cut price targets (Goldman maintained a sell at $27; others trimmed targets), and some analysts/strategists warn the post‑earnings rally could be a trap. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.