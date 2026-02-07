Renaissance Group LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $40.36 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

