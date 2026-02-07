Renasant Bank Buys New Shares in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 464.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $414.14.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore lifted their price target on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

