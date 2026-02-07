Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $37.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $63.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,724,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $147,631,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,437,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,482,000 after buying an additional 2,944,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Super Micro Computer Tumbles on AI Boom Backlash

Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher‑margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long‑term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. MarketBeat SMCI Coverage

AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher‑margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long‑term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. Neutral Sentiment: Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long‑term value/AI play while others urge caution. Why SMCI is a Top Value Stock

Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long‑term value/AI play while others urge caution. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Shares Gap Up After Earnings

Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Seeking Alpha Margin Analysis

Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions and some bearish takes — Several firms cut price targets (Goldman maintained a sell at $27; others trimmed targets), and some analysts/strategists warn the post‑earnings rally could be a trap. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

