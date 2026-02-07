Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $89.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $456,490.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,176.62. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 52.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 149,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

