Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 11.3% After Earnings Miss

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.2450. 45,436,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 48,151,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Key Snap News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 price target, signaling a bullish view that could attract buyers and help lift the stock. B. Riley upgrade

B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 price target, signaling a bullish view that could attract buyers and help lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 target, another high-profile bullish call that supports the rally. BofA upgrade

Bank of America also upgraded SNAP to Buy with a $10 target, another high-profile bullish call that supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue growth (~+10% y/y), earnings beats in some reports and a sizeable jump in net income — evidence management’s profitability focus is working and giving bulls ammunition. Q4 earnings beat (Zacks)

Q4 results showed revenue growth (~+10% y/y), earnings beats in some reports and a sizeable jump in net income — evidence management’s profitability focus is working and giving bulls ammunition. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large purchases of SNAP call options indicate speculative or directional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and volume. Call option activity

Unusually large purchases of SNAP call options indicate speculative or directional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside and volume. Neutral Sentiment: Snap filed its 2025 Form 10‑K (routine but provides audited detail and disclosure for investors). 10‑K filing

Snap filed its 2025 Form 10‑K (routine but provides audited detail and disclosure for investors). Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a Market Perform rating — a hold view that is neither a large buy signal nor a sell endorsement. Citizens Jmp reaffirmation

Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a Market Perform rating — a hold view that is neither a large buy signal nor a sell endorsement. Negative Sentiment: Numerous analysts cut price targets or moved to cautious stances this week (Wells Fargo to $8, Cantor Fitzgerald to $7, JPMorgan to $7 with an underweight, Evercore to $9, TD Cowen to $8, etc.), creating downward pressure on consensus expectations. Analyst price target cuts

Numerous analysts cut price targets or moved to cautious stances this week (Wells Fargo to $8, Cantor Fitzgerald to $7, JPMorgan to $7 with an underweight, Evercore to $9, TD Cowen to $8, etc.), creating downward pressure on consensus expectations. Negative Sentiment: Despite profitability improvements, daily active users fell and management gave softer near‑term revenue cues — factors that cap valuation upside and explain why many analysts remain cautious. User decline and strategy (TechCrunch)

Despite profitability improvements, daily active users fell and management gave softer near‑term revenue cues — factors that cap valuation upside and explain why many analysts remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Market consensus remains skewed toward reduce/hold: many analysts rate the stock lower overall, and some coverage noted the shares touched a new low after results — increasing short-term volatility risk. Consensus reduce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.66.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 12,699 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $105,909.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 466,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,469.02. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 109,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $912,162.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,326,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,425,520.34. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,210. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 471,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Snap

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

Featured Stories

