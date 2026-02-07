Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.90 and traded as high as $48.48. Source Capital shares last traded at $47.8150, with a volume of 2,231 shares traded.

Source Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital

Source Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the third quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Source Capital by 30.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Source Capital by 258.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital Inc is an externally managed specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Structured as a closed-end investment company, it focuses on investing in both debt and equity securities of businesses seeking growth capital, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives.

The company’s investment strategy encompasses senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

Featured Articles

