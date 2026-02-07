SouthState Bank Corp Sells 50,293 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

SouthState Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,293 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

