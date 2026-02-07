Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Super Micro Computer Tumbles on AI Boom Backlash

Blowout Q2 results and raised guidance — Revenue surged ~123% YoY to ~$12.7B and adjusted EPS beat expectations; management gave stronger-than-expected next-quarter and full-year revenue/earnings guidance, which is driving the rally. Positive Sentiment: AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher‑margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long‑term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. MarketBeat SMCI Coverage

AI server demand and strategic product mix — Investors are buying the narrative that hyperscaler AI demand (NVIDIA/AMD chips) and traction in higher‑margin Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) can lift long‑term profitability if DCBBS grows as guided. Neutral Sentiment: Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long‑term value/AI play while others urge caution. Why SMCI is a Top Value Stock

Value/analyst debate — Bullish commentary and value score pieces highlight low P/E vs. growth, but views vary; some see it as a long‑term value/AI play while others urge caution. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Shares Gap Up After Earnings

Heavy intraday volume and momentum — The earnings beat triggered large, volatile flows (gaps and spikes), so short-term price moves may be driven as much by momentum trading as by fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Seeking Alpha Margin Analysis

Severe margin compression — Adjusted gross margin fell to ~6.4%, a multiyear low, driven by product mix, expedite costs and pricing pressure; margins are the key risk to sustainable profitability. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions and some bearish takes — Several firms cut price targets (Goldman maintained a sell at $27; others trimmed targets), and some analysts/strategists warn the post‑earnings rally could be a trap. Goldman Sachs Price Target

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.