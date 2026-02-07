Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.9091.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. Synaptics has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $95.08.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 5.41%.Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,150. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $25,478.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,647.75. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock valued at $698,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

