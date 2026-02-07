Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.20.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

NYSE TXT opened at $95.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,206 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $66,446,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Textron by 270.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after acquiring an additional 734,478 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $56,255,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 62.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,231,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,876,000 after acquiring an additional 471,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

