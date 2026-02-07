Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 5.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 655,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,582,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 52,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Shares of CSL opened at $404.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.70. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $435.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 14.76%.Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

