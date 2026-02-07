Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 39,660 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Incyte were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 4,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $420,454.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,330.82. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $277,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,300. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,745. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $108.39 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Incyte from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

