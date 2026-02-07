Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 564.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $97.00 price objective on shares of MetLife and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on MetLife and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

MetLife News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS beat consensus and operating performance showed strength — MetLife reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings driven by higher volumes across key units. Read More.

Q4 adjusted EPS beat consensus and operating performance showed strength — MetLife reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings driven by higher volumes across key units. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management set multi-year targets: double‑digit adjusted EPS growth and a $25B free cash flow objective under the New Frontier strategy — investors see this as a credible roadmap for capital returns and earnings growth. Read More.

Management set multi-year targets: double‑digit adjusted EPS growth and a $25B free cash flow objective under the New Frontier strategy — investors see this as a credible roadmap for capital returns and earnings growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investment returns and segment mix helped results — strong performance in Asia, Group Benefits and Retirement & Income Solutions (RIS) provided earnings tailwinds. Management highlighted these as engines of record EPS growth. Read More.

Investment returns and segment mix helped results — strong performance in Asia, Group Benefits and Retirement & Income Solutions (RIS) provided earnings tailwinds. Management highlighted these as engines of record EPS growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction is largely supportive — recent notes and analyst commentary following the release show constructive views on the beat and the strategy outlook. Read More.

Analyst reaction is largely supportive — recent notes and analyst commentary following the release show constructive views on the beat and the strategy outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full call materials and transcripts are available for review — investors can dig into prepared remarks and the full Q&A for details on assumptions and risks. Read More. | Read More.

Full call materials and transcripts are available for review — investors can dig into prepared remarks and the full Q&A for details on assumptions and risks. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management flagged macro labor dynamics — CFO Drew Matus commented there’s “no demand for labor,” a macro observation that could temper wage-driven premium growth but is not an immediate company‑specific headwind. Read More. | Read More.

Management flagged macro labor dynamics — CFO Drew Matus commented there’s “no demand for labor,” a macro observation that could temper wage-driven premium growth but is not an immediate company‑specific headwind. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed some estimates and there were one‑off headwinds (Mexico VAT impact) that trimmed top‑line — this explains some caution beneath the beat and is a factor to watch in next-quarter guidance. Read More. | Read More.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $87.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.24. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

