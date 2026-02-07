Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 42.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 274,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:DUK opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This trade represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.