Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.4438.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Evercore dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.20 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,112,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $6,906,258.99. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 43,000,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,035,415.12. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,448,155 shares of company stock worth $219,067,338. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 413,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 352,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,791.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

