Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.53 and traded as high as GBX 37. Van Elle shares last traded at GBX 36.55, with a volume of 226,933 shares changing hands.

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £40.03 million, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Van Elle (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported GBX 1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Van Elle had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Van Elle Holdings plc will post 4.198895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services. Van Elle operates through three divisions: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Ground Engineering and is focused on three end markets; residential and housing, infrastructure and regional construction across which the Group has completed more than 20,000 projects over the last 35 years.

General Piling provides a range of larger piling and ground engineering solutions for open-site construction projects; Specialist Piling provides a range of geotechnical solutions in operationally constrained environments including on-track rail applications; and Ground Engineering Services offers a range of ground investigation and geotechnical services and modular foundation solutions such as Smartfoot®.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.