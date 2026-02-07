Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.3077.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

