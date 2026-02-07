Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Hold

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 4.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.