Wall Street Zen Downgrades Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Hold

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $113.04 on Friday. Crown has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,213,380. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,417,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 73.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,472,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 194,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

