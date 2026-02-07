Wall Street Zen Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Hold

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Okta from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.74 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $172,315.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,001.36. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $1,026,574.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,746. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Okta by 88.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 1,159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

